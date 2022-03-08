WATCH - cult Leeds United hero Gaetano Berardi delivers signature crunching tackle for his new team

Berardi was loved by Whites fans for his unflinching approach to dispossessing his opponents.

Few sights could bring Elland Road to roaring as reliably as Berardi wiping out a visiting forward on the attack.

The defender was given a hero's farewell during his last game for Leeds against West Brom in May 2021.

In January 2022, Berardi joined top-flight Swiss side FC Sion on a deal that runs until the end of the 2021/2022 season.

Since making his debut against FC Basel at the end of February, Berardi has been cautioned twice across four Super League starts for Sion.

On Sunday, Berardi raised smiles among Whites fans by wiping out Fabian Schubert during a 1-1 draw with FC St. Gallen.

Leeds United defender Gaetano Berardi tackles Middlesborough's Connor Roberts. Pic: Alex Livesey.

Salim Lamrani, former coach and interpreter under Marcelo Bielsa who worked with Berardi at Leeds, tweeted the footage and honoured Berardi with a title.

He posted: "Gaetano "the Lion" Berardi."

Ten months after his departure, United supporters are missing the full-back:

@Ansondavid1988: I miss Berardi. That lad had heart, he knew what sort of person us Leeds fans like. Hard-hitting defender. Shame Bielsa didn't have him sooner.

Leeds United defender Gaetano Berardi challenges Liverpool's Emre Can. Pic: Laurence Griffiths.

@Leinster1: Pity he's not still at Leeds.

@LeefromLeeds: Nails.

@JonStephens18: Full backs are definitely not a strength at Leeds right now... shames he's not here and at his peak.