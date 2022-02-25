The 34-year-old had been without a club since he departed West Bromwich Albion but has signed a short-term deal with the Hatters, who still harbour play-off hopes in the second tier.

Nathan Jones' side sit eighth on 51 points, just five behind third-placed Queens Park Rangers and with a game in hand.

Snodgrass is no stranger to promotion bids having won the Scottish First Division play-offs with Stirling Albion, the Championship play-offs with Hull City and helped Leeds earn promotion from League One in the 2009/10 season.

He scored 41 goals in 189 games during his time at Elland Road, becoming a popular figure with the fanbase, before a 2012 move to Norwich City.

Since then he's spent time with Hull, West Ham United, Aston Villa on loan and latterly West Brom.

His experience is something Jones was keen to add to his Luton dressing room.

He told the club's official website: "We’ve brought Snoddy in because of the experience he gives us, the wonderful quality that he has, and it became the right time to do it. We’ve been looking for a left footed midfield player for a while and we’ve picked up a few injuries in the midfield area, and so he ticks a lot of boxes.

NEW CLUB - Former Leeds United man Robert Snodgrass has signed a short-term deal with Championship side Luton Town. Pic: Getty

“He’s got play-off experience, he’s got Premier League experience and he is known to a number of our players and staff, so we know he’s the type of character that we want in here."