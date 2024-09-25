Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Uruguay manager remains a much-loved figure among Leeds United supporters.

Marcelo Bielsa once again proved his unwavering generosity recently after inviting a group of Newell’s Old Boys supporters to his training base in Uruguay.

Bielsa is currently in charge of the Uruguay national team, having been appointed in May of last year, and the much-loved manager has enjoyed plenty of success, guiding the nation to record-breaking consecutive wins over Brazil and Argentina. Uruguay were among the favourites to win the Copa America this summer but fell at the semi-final stage, losing against Colombia.

Despite that elimination, Bielsa continues to win the hearts of Uruguay fans and has recently paid back the support of a small group with dual-loyalty to the 69-year-old. A post on X from @Newells_en revealed how the Newell’s Supporters Club in Uruguay had been invited to the national team’s training complex by Bielsa.

It is unclear exactly when this happened but the former Leeds boss posed for a picture with the group, all sporting Newell’s colours. As usual, his act of kindness caught the attention of Whites supporters, who shared their love for the legendary boss in the comments.

@SJDewar1990 wrote: “The love I have for that man is unbelievable. I still can't believe we had the honour of having him manage our club.”

@WEFhater wrote: “Warms my heart every time I read a story about the legend that is Marcelo.”

@papafleming wrote: “An honour to have him as our manager for a few years. A wonderful human being. We miss him!”

@haribododgson wrote: “What an absolute legend ! My Bielsa statue still has pride of place in my living room. He reunited a club that had struggled for 16 years and turned ordinary players into club legends.”

Bielsa retains legendary status at boyhood club Newell’s, who he guided to the Argentinian top-flight title and Copa Libertadores final in his first managerial role. Such is the love for Bielsa in Rosario that the club’s stadium is named after him and fans will forever remember his $2.5million (£1.9m) personal donation for the construction of their new training centre in 2018.

That incredibly kind nature was maintained during his near four-year spell at Leeds United, with the much-loved manager often taking time to speak with young fans and famously coming out to greet them in Wetherby after promotion was secured in 2020. That humble nature endeared him to Elland Road match-goers almost instantly, and he remains a hugely admired figure to this day, with fans often keeping a close eye on Uruguay’s results.