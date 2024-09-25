Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United welcome Coventry City to Elland Road on Saturday.

The officiating team for Leeds United’s Championship clash at home to Coventry City has been confirmed, with referee Gavin Ward due for his second Elland Road fixture of the season.

Surrey-based Ward was last at Elland Road for Leeds’ 2-0 win against Hull City, with goals from Mateo Joseph and Joel Piroe ensuring all three points remained in West Yorkshire. There were no major controversies within the 90 minutes but plenty of frustrating decisions for both sides.

Ward has experienced a busier start to the season than most, however, with three red cards in five games more than any other Championship referee. He has also brandished 18 yellow cards in that time.

But Ward was at the centre of controversy last weekend after sending off Di’Shon Bernard during Sheffield Wednesday’s 2-1 defeat at Luton Town. Wednesday had gone ahead through Barry Bannan and looked set for a crucial win, that was until Luton received a debatable penalty on 77 minutes.

Defender Mark McGuinness looked set to head home an equaliser from close range after a corner fell his way, but Bernard got across to block his effort on the line with his shoulder. However, Ward adjudged the Owls defender to have used his arm and proceeded to award a penalty, sending Bernard off for denial of a clear goalscoring opportunity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Replays showed the ball hit Bernard’s shoulder, making contact with his shirt sleeve which is legal. Carlton Morris scored the levelling penalty before netting the winner against 10 men on 88 minutes. The decision infuriated Wednesday fans and players, with head coach Danny Rohl pointing out the error after full-time.

“When I look to our box at the corner we have Dish (Bernard) two times going down and there is nothing, then it’s a little bit hard to take,” Rohl told The Yorkshire Post, reflecting on the decision. “The players on the pitch should decide the game, and not someone else, and this is a pity today.”

Ward will be joined at Elland Road by assistant referees Lee Venamore & Robert Hyde this weekend. David Rock has been named as the fourth official.