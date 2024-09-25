Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Daniel Farke has revealed his post-debut message to Leeds United new boy Largie Ramazani was full of compliments yet it came with a ‘but.’

The winger was handed a first start in Leeds colours on Saturday when the Whites visited Cardiff City and he celebrated with a first goal for the club. Ramazani's pace was key to the opener in Wales, allowing him to take Mateo Joseph's flick and race away from the defence to score.

It was an injury to Manor Solomon that opened the door for Ramazani and a goalscoring performance for the left wing stand-in will give Farke plenty of food for thought when Israeli international Solomon recovers from his back problem. At full-strength the wing positions will present difficult decisions for Farke, with Daniel James and Willy Gnonto also vying for starts and minutes on the opposite flank.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prior to his start Ramazani showed glimpses of his ability to run directly at opposition sides and the club regard him as their replacement for Crysencio Summerville, who exuded 'main man' energy throughout last season. When it comes to entertaining the fanbase and becoming a fan favourite, Ramazani has got off to a flying start, not only with the goal but his flamboyant backflip celebration.

At full-time he was persuaded to go and celebrate alone in front of the away end, performing the 'wave' before Farke did the same. But prior to the manager's interactions with the supporters, he put an arm around Ramazani and appeared to deliver an immediate post-match debrief, as is often his style.

Speaking after the game Farke revealed that he wanted to congratulate his £10m summer signing but reiterate that the performance was not a complete one and, as ever, there is work to be done.

"First of all, well done," said Farke. "So the most important thing is when you start the first game that your team wins, because you're there for the team, and then also to help that we are there with pretty demanding, controlled performances. It was important also in terms of helping in our defensive behavior, that we return back to a clean sheet. Happy with this. He was there with several really good nice touches. Also counter attacks, scored a fantastic goal, good movement, yes."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The but was inevitable, because Farke is unerringly consistent when it comes to his players and what he wants to say to or about them. With Summerville, Georginio Rutter and Archie Gray it was always the same. Some praise, followed by some constructive feedback.

"But also he could have scored a few more, there were also a few unnecessary losses of the ball and a few chances that he missed, so there's still much, much to work on," said Farke. "Of course, it was his first appearance in English senior football, and he still needs to adapt a bit to the physicality and the intensity of the game, but so far so good. So many compliments for his first game, but he knows that he has to improve several areas and parts of this game in order to be then one day allowed to speak about the finished end product."