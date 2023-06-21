Victor Orta ‘in talks’ over Leeds United reunion as Bundesliga club eye Whites defender
Two Whites stars are said to be in talks over a move to clubs in La Liga and the Bundesliga.
Leeds United forward Rodrigo could secure former Whites director of football Victor Orta his first signing in Spain after reportedly entering into talks with La Liga club Sevilla.
Orta was named as sporting director of the Europa League winners earlier this week and he will hope to build on the work of predecessor Monchi after he agreed to join Premier League club Aston Villa last week.
Spanish outlet Vamos Mi Sevilla have claimed Orta is ready to raid his former club in the aftermath of their relegation from the Premier League and has already offered a two-year deal to Rodrigo, who is believed to be available for a cut-price deal worth around £3million. However, the report also reveals the Whites star is involved in ‘open negotiations’ with Sevilla and is requesting a three-year deal before he agrees to move to the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium over the course of the summer transfer window.
Orta is said to be ‘a point in favour’ for Sevilla as they look to persuade Rodrigo to take a pay cut in order to secure the move and return to La Liga for the first time since he left Valencia to join Leeds in a £26million deal during the summer of 2020.
Asked about the rumour after joining Sevilla, Orta said: I’m not talking about specific names. [Leeds] was a very happy time where we managed to get the team promoted after 16 years in the lower divisions; it was in a foreign country, they demand a lot, it’s a lot more complicated. We had a Premier League budget and everything that comes with it. I managed the club with the CEO and it’s a club that I’ll always have with me.
Whites defender linked with Bundesliga return
Whites defender Robin Koch is believed to be the subject of interest from clubs in the Premier League and Bundesliga.
Sky Deutschland have claimed Bayer Leverkusen are keen to hand Koch a return to his homeland and view the Whites defender as a potential replacement for Jonathan Tah, who is expected to leave the club this summer.
Koch is not short of admirers according to the report, with a number of Premier League clubs all said to be monitoring the situation. Koch is about to enter the final year of his current contract at Elland Road - although there have been denials over claims the Whites’ relegation will allow him to depart on a free transfer.