Adama Traore has given an indication of where he sees his future amid speculation Leeds United are ready to make a move for the Wolverhampton Wanderers star.

The powerful winger began his career in Barcelona’s famed La Masia academy before making a move to England with a £7m move to Aston Villa in the summer of 2015. But it was in the colours of Middlesbrough when Traore really caught the eye after he joined the North East club for an undisclosed fee just one year after his initial move to England.

His form on Teesside earned the Spain international an £18m move to Wolves and he went on to forge a reputation as one of the Premier League’s most enigmatic wide players during his four-year spell at Molineux. Traore spent the second half of last season on loan at former club Barcelona but returned to the Midlands during the summer and has made 12 appearances so far this season. Speculation during the summer suggested Leeds were keen on bringing the winger to Elland Road and their interest is believed to remain as the January transfer window approaches.

Speaking after he scored in a 2-1 defeat at Crystal Palace earlier this season, Traore answered questions on his fitness and speculation over a possible move away from Molineux and made a startling admission about a return to Spain in the future.

He told Spanish outlet AS: : “Yes of course. Spain is the country that I love and where I was born. It is very clear, but everything in its time. I returned to Barcelona for a few months because it is a decision I made, I had other options but I went back there and helped and I will surely return. I don’t know where, but I’m sure I’ll be back one day. Right now I am focused on the season and continue to grow.

