The 21-year-old, for no real reason, took a touch and then accelerated, driving with the ball down the pitch. Footballers never need an excuse and Gelhardt has been doing the same things with a football since he was plundering goals as a schoolboy on Merseyside.

What marked 'Joffy' out as special when he arrived from Wigan Athletic and began playing for Leeds' Under 23s, was not only a ferocious ball-striking ability but the way he got at defenders, running directly at them to leave them off balance and then blowing past them.

When he got a chance to show Elland Road what he could do, it was a run at the heart of the Wolves defence that got supporters off their seats. He reached the area, won a penalty and Rodrigo smashed it home to secure a point late on.

That moment was Gelhardt at his best, though it did not prove to be quite the launchpad many hoped, expected or predicted. One of the issues that has prevented him from properly taking off is that chances to play in the position that appears to suit him best have not come consistently or in advantageous circumstances. The 2021/22 relegation battle, injuries in the front line and a style of football that did not altogether suit the youngster, left him often ploughing a fruitless furrow in centre-forward cameos.

A loan move to Sunderland in January of last season was designed to give him chances in a more natural position as a second striker, playing off targetman Ross Stewart.

Gelhardt joined the Championship play-off hopefules on January 27 and the very next day Sewart ruptured his Achilles tendon in an FA Cup game. Goodbye second striker role, hello life as a lone forward.

"When I spoke to Tony Mobray the Sunderland manager he said that I was supposed to play with Ross Stewart but when he got injured Tony said you're probably going to play up front on your own," said Gelhardt.

NEW EXPERIENCE - Joe Gelhardt went out on loan to Sunderland last season and reached the play-off semi-finals but has returned to Leeds United to fight for a place in Daniel Farke's plans. Pic: Getty/Shaun Botterill

"I've played there before, I didn't see it as much of a problem but it was tough some games, big centre-halfs, strong and physical. Sometimes it can be lonely up there on your own but I felt as though at the end of the season I got better and got used to it more and i enjoyed it."

Gelhardt readily admits that his favoured position is 10, adding the usual caveat that he'll play wherever Daniel Farke puts him. On Saturday against Monaco it was in the 10 role that Gelhardt featured as a second half substitute and there was a glimpse or two of that desire to get at defenders. One neat turn took him into space and allowed him to find Daniel James, the attack flowing through Gelhardt quite naturally.

Whether he can make that position his own or finds himself fighting for it with a yet-to-be-signed summer transfer, given the speculation that Leeds may have to dip into the market for that very thing, remains to be seen. Farke has admitted he needs more creativity and end product in the team, although insists there are ways of getting that without a traditional number 10. Gelhardt feels it's a job that suits him more than number nine.

"I like getting on the ball and running at defenders," said Gelhardt.

"As a nine it's sometimes harder because you've got to stretch the game, have your back to goal, bring other people in. I think I benefit from getting the ball deeper and running at defences and trying to make things happen. But I'll play anywhere the manager plays me."

Gelhardt is yet to have an individual sit down with the new manager to discuss the season ahead but an intense pre-season has given the youngster plenty of food for thought on what things might look like.

"He hasn't been here long, it's been intense trying to learn the new system and tactics, so a long of time has been spent on that," said Gelhardt.

"It's been intense. He's got to teach the whole team a new style of play. It doesn't just happen overnight. So most of the stuff has been as a team in meetings and stuff, but I know what he wants from each position on the pitch so whatever position I play I know what he wants.

"I think it's just a different style of football, you know, isn't it? He's very possession, basically just having the ball where there's a few managers who I've had in the past who have been maybe more focused on off the ball stuff so it's a change but I enjoy it.

"I think you've seen in our friendlies that we play a certain type of football. He's been implementing that, there's been long days of embedding it, learning it and I think we're getting better at it. We're going to be ready when the season starts.

"I haven't really had much of an individual chat to be fair. Hopefully I've just to try and prove to him that I can get into the team and if he plays me I've got to do what I can to stay in the team. So for me it's all about just giving my 100 per cent and hoping to play."

The expectation on Gelhardt's shoulders might have eased, a little, but his recent Championship experience and the memories of moments he has already given the club will keep Leeds fans expectant to some degree. Whatever has changed in terms of the hype around him, he insists that what he does with a football will remain the same.

"I wouldn't say it's pressure," he said.

"I just play football how I have since I was a young lad. I've never changed anything. And the hype and stuff that doesn't doesn't faze me. Whether people say good, or bad stuff. I've always played the same type of football that I've always played.