Leeds United favourite shares fitness reveal as significant progress made on long-term injury

Elland Road favourite Tyler Adams shared a video of himself jogging at Leeds United’s Thorp Arch training facility earlier this week, indicating he is moving in the right direction in his bid to return from a hamstring injury.
By Joe Donnohue
Published 26th Jul 2023, 10:09 BST- 2 min read

Adams initially injured the muscle back in March, requiring surgery to mend the problem and consequently has not been seen on the pitch since.

Four months on, he is back on the training field, although is not expected to make a return to full contact training in time to be considered for United’s opener against Cardiff City next Sunday.

Manager Daniel Farke explained that Adams and Jack Harrison’s injuries could keep them out until the second month of the season, which would coincide with the closing of this summer’s transfer window.

Leeds supporters are hopeful of Adams’ retention and believe his participation over the course of 2023/24 campaign would assist their bid to gain automatic promotion by a considerable degree.

Adams posted on his Instagram story a video of himself performing a light running exercise at Thorp Arch with explosive starts, designed to test the tensile strength of his previously-injured hamstring. The USMNT skipper captioned the video: ‘Back soon’, in what will no doubt be a boost to fans of the club, as well as clubs interested in luring him back to one of Europe’s top five leagues.

The Whites signed Adams’ close friend and former teammate Ethan Ampadu to Farke’s squad last week in a deal believed to be worth an initial £7 million. Adams and the Welsh international roomed together during their time at RB Leipzig several seasons ago and are of a similar age.

While the American’s future remains undecided, the 24-year-old’s road to recovery now appears to be nearing an end with the midfielder eager to demonstrate his readiness ahead of the new campaign.

