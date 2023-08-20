The USA international captain had a relegation release clause and has signed a deal with the Cherries for an undisclosed fee believed to be in the region of £23m plus add-ons.

Adams joined Leeds from RB Leipzig last summer in a deal worth around £20m and quickly impressed with his performances in the Whites midfield in front of the back line.

Adams was then named USA captain for the 2022 Qatar World Cup but the midfielder saw the end of his Premier League season curtailed due to a hamstring injury which required surgery.

Adams could only look on as Leeds suffered relegation back to the Championship and the USA skipper remains on the comeback trail from his hamstring setback.

But the 24-year-old had a relegation release clause which has now led to the midfielder leaving Leeds after 14 months at the club to join Bournemouth.

AFC Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake told the club’s official website: “We’re thrilled to have brought Tyler to the club and he is a player we’ve admired for a long time.

“It’s been widely documented how much his talents have been recognised in this transfer window by other clubs, so to have him sign for AFC Bournemouth shows the ambition we have as a club.