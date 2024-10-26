Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds have been hit by another suspension blow.

Leeds United were hit by a fresh suspension blow in Saturday lunchtime’s Championship clash at Bristol City.

Daniel Farke’s side were already without left back Junior Firpo for the contest after the defender picked up a fifth yellow card of the season in the midweek win at home to Watford.

Whites pair Jayden Bogle and Joe Rodon both approached Saturday’s clash at Ashton Gate having amassed four yellow cards and Bogle picked up a fifth midway through the second half which earns him a one game ban.

Bogle - who was penalised for a trip on Robins substitute Sinclair Armstrong - will now be suspended for next weekend’s hosting of Plymouth Argyle.