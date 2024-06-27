Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United will get their season underway against Portsmouth on August 10

Leeds United will welcome Portsmouth to Elland Road on the opening day of the new Championship season. The Whites haven't played Pompey in 12 years and as John Mousinho's side arrive in the second tier as League One champions, they represent very lively opposition.

The south coast side will be looking to hit the ground running in the Championship and they'll no doubt be relishing the opportunity to travel to West Yorkshire and test themselves against the Whites. Leeds will have to be at their best from the very start of the season then and they'll be keeping a keen eye on developments at Portsmouth over the coming weeks as they prepare a game plan.

With that in mind, here's a look at what's going on at Fratton Park with two deals being signed.

Pack pens new deal

Portsmouth captain Marlon Pack has agreed a new two-year deal to stay on at Fratton Park. Pack's contract was due to expire this summer, but the club have moved to tie down their skipper and ensure he will be leading the club in the Championship.

The former Bristol City man has spent two seasons with Portsmouth and he played an instrumental role in the club's promotion from the third tier last season, making 38 League One appearances and scoring three goals. Pack has spent much of his career in the Championship and at 33, Portsmouth will be planning to put the experience and nous he possesses to good use.

"It was so important for us to get this deal done," said Mousinho said of Pack's new deal. "He lifted the League One trophy as captain and produced some strong performances in what was such a successful season for us.mMarlon is a vital part of what we're trying to achieve moving forward in the Championship and so we're delighted that he's staying at the club."

Swann signs

Portsmouth have secured the signing of AFC Sudbury midfielder Reuben Swann. The 18-year-old has penned a two-year deal with the club and according to the BBC, he will be immediately loaned out for the season.

Sudbury compete in the seventh tier of English football, but Portsmouth will be hoping the youngster can successfully make the step up. He represents the club's third summer addition following Josh Murphy and Jordan Williams in joining Pompey.

"Reuben's an exciting young prospect," Mousinho told the club website about Swann. "He's an all-action central midfielder with a maturity beyond his years, so we're really looking forward to seeing how he does in pre-season.