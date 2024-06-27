Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United teen Archie Gray is good enough to tread the same Tottenham Hotspur to Real Madrid pathway as Gareth Bale and Luka Modric, according to ex-England star Chris Waddle.

Whites supporters are well aware of the youngster's potential and the inevitable speculation linking him with a move away from Elland Road this summer. Gray had a breakout year in the Championship, starring first in midfield and then excelling at right-back as Daniel Farke trusted him with an unfamiliar role. The 18-year-old played in 44 of Leeds' 46 Championship games and then featured for every minute of their play-off campaign, en route to Wembley final heartbreak. Speaking days after the final chairman Paraag Marathe was unable to rule out a transfer window departure for the prospect and a number of Premier League outfits and even Borussia Dortmund have been tipped by various commentators as his next move.

But Waddle, who played 138 top flight games for Spurs and won 62 England caps, has gone a step further in already thinking two moves ahead. "I’ve seen enough of Archie Gray to say that he is a very good player," he told Genting Casino. "He’s a versatile player that can perform in a number of roles: midfield, full-back. That tells you two things about him: his manager trusts him to perform in numerous roles and he has the intelligence to do it. That’s rare for a player of 18 years old. He was ever-present in that Leeds United team last season, so again, that’s a good sign.His best role is in central midfield, and I think that's where he prefers to play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"He's an ideal Tottenham project. Tottenham have a history of buying young players and giving them an opportunity. We’ve seen Tottenham make some very canny moves in the transfer market over the years with younger players. They can obviously see the potential that’s there, and it wouldn’t surprise me if Gray followed the likes of Gareth Bale and Luka Modric by joining Real Madrid for a massive fee if he lives up to his potential."

Gray will be expected back at Thorp Arch next week for the first day of pre-season testing and training, having flown out to Dubai to work on his conditioning with ex-Leeds fitness coach Chris Bowman. But while the summer transfer window activity is yet to get going in earnest - partly thanks to the Euros - Leeds still face an anxious and long wait to see if they can keep hold of their prize asset. The mind boggles as to his worth but it would surely be well in excess of the £42m Leeds received from Manchester City for Kalvin Phillips.

If he is to remain at Leeds there is little doubt that he will play a vital role in Farke's team and, crucially, will play a lot of minutes. Any move would therefore have to make sense from a developmental respect and guarantee some measure of gametime. Waddle can see the midfielder at Spurs but not necessarily getting involved straight away.

"Tottenham can obviously see his potential," he said. "He was probably the pick of The Championship players in terms of his age and ability. I think he could easily step up to the level of the Premier League. Whether he gets straight into the Tottenham team is a different question. I’m sure they will have a precise development plan for him which could see him join another Premier League club on loan. He'd be a good signing for Tottenham Hotspur because he's only going to get better."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad