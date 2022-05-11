Leeds United will host old foes Chelsea in a Premier League clash at Elland Road on Wednesday night.

The Whites desperately need to put points on the board after failure to get a result at Arsenal meant they dropped below the dreaded dotted line at the foot of the Premier League table.

Level on points with 17th-placed Burnley, United will set the points total for the Clarets to match in their weekend fixture against Tottenham Hotspur when they take to the field on Wednesday evening.

Leeds will be without a string of key players, with Stuart Dallas and Adam Forshaw both out for the season and Luke Ayling suspended for the run-in after his two-footed challenge on Gabriel Martinelli left referee Chris Kavanah with no choice but to dismiss the defender during the Whites' disastrous defeat at the Emirates.

Victory for Chelsea, meanwhile, would put the Blues within one point of confirming their Champions League status for next season after a run of tricky results has shaken their top-four credentials.

Here's what you need to know about Wednesday's game:

What time does Leeds United v Chelsea kick off?

Dan James challenges Cesar Azpilicueta during Leeds United's 3-2 Premier League defeat to Chelsea in December. Pic: Marc Atkins.

Leeds United will kick off against Chelsea at 7.30pm at Elland Road on Wednesday May 11.

What TV channel is Leeds United v Chelsea on? How to watch

Leeds United v Chelsea will be broadcast on Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting at 7pm.

What happened the last time the teams met?

Leeds let go of a lead to lose 3-2 to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on the reverse in December.

Mason Mount cancelled Raphinha's opener before Jorginho gave the hosts the lead from the spot midway through the second half.

Substitute Joe Gelhardt looked to have stolen a point for the Whites when he scored a late equaliser, before Mateusz Klich's foul on Antonio Rüdiger gave Jorginho another free shot at Illan Meslier's goal.

The Italian midfielder made no mistake, bringing Leeds' unbeaten run of three Premier League games to an end and keeping the Blues within touching distance of first-placed Manchester City.

Jorginho celebrates scoring Chelsea's second goal during the Blues' 3-2 Premier League win over Leeds United in December. Pic: Mike Hewitt.

Since United ran out 5-0 winners in the teams' first encounter in December 27, Leeds have come out on top of a further 38 of their 105 meetings.

How are Chelsea doing?

It seems far from ideal that Leeds should hunt the vital points they need to remain in the top flight against a top four side, but if there were ever a moment to face up against Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea, it just might be now.

The Blues are winless in three games, and recently suffered a shock defeat to struggling Everton and took a 4-1 battering at the hands of Brentford.

Last time out, the West London side let go of a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with out-of-form Wolverhampton Wanderers.