The 21-year-old super striker was an instant hit after moving to Borussia Dortmund from RB Salzburg in 2019 and, with a whopping 61 Bundesliga goals to his name, it is not hard to see why he is among the hottest property in European football.

With Haaland born in West Yorkshire to father and former Leeds United player Alf-Inge Håland, Whites fans had been entertaining fanciful half-hopes that the Dortmund ace might return to his birthplace and bestow his talent on Elland Road.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Norwegian played into the fans' fantasies when he requested to swap shirts with Stuart Dallas after Haaland scored a brace against Northern Ireland in a Nations League fixture in September 2020.

But all dreams of the forward's unlikely homecoming were crushed on Tuesday afternoon when, following extensive talks, Manchester City announced that they have reached an agreement to buy Haaland.

Spanish sport newspaper Marca are reporting that the Sky Blues will be paying an eye-watering nine-figure sum for Haaland's services, comprising a €40m annual salary over a five year contract and €10m add-ons in addition to the €75m release clause specified by Dortmund.

Also included in the costs are a pair of hefty commission payments to the duo responsible for negotiating the sale, the larger of which would go to Haaland's agency, which was overseen by legendary agent Mino Raiola until the Dutch-Italian suddenly died aged 54 last week.

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland. Pic: Joosep Martinson.

City would pay a further fee of a reported €30m to Erling's father Alf-Inge - who played for the Manchester club after departing Leeds in 2000 - for his part in the talks which secured the striker.

The late football agent Mino Raiola. Pic: Vallery Hache.