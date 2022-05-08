Leeds United stand-in captain Luke Ayling will miss the rest of the 2021/22 season through suspension after picking up a straight red card against Arsenal.

The former Arsenal youth team player was initially penalised with a booking for a two-footed lunge on Gunners' attacker Gabriel Martinelli.

However, when referee Chris Kavanagh consulted the pitchside VAR monitor, the official changed his decision, showing a red card instead.

Due to the nature of the professional foul and the straight red card, Ayling incurs a three-match suspension will consequently miss Leeds' remaining fixtures this season.

The Whites have three games before the end of the campaign, against Chelsea this coming Wednesday, Brighton and Hove Albion next weekend and Brentford on the final day.

Ayling will be unavailable for all three fixtures in what is another blow for United given the defender's experience and versatility.

The 30-year-old's reckless tackle occurred midway through the first half at the Emirates' Stadium with Leeds already two goals behind.