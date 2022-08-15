Leeds United fans deliver verdict on Southampton events with common theme

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

DAVID WATKINS

I had this game down as a draw but never did I envisage that it would pan out like it did.

After 70 minutes Leeds were coasting with a two-goal lead and Southampton had hardly had a kick in the second half after just about keeping up with Leeds in the first.

FALSE HOPE: Rodrigo celebrates putting Leeds United 2-0 up at Southampton. Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images.

Then something went wrong.

Hasenhuttl put it all down to his own side’s reawakening after the mid-second-half drinks break but that is too simple an explanation.

Leeds, so comfortable for so long, just went to sleep.

Maybe the Leeds substitutions were made too late in the day when perhaps the sapping heat had already left us running on empty or maybe it was that familiar getting caught on the break problem that just undid us again.

Whatever it was, it was a real shame and this has to be seen as two points given away against what looks to be a very poor Saints side that is surely destined to have a long and difficult season.

At the end of the day four points from two is a great start but I confess I’m still not sure where we rank in terms of quality in this season’s Premier League.

Chelsea may now provide the answer next Sunday!

Man of the match: Brenden Aaronson.

ANDREW DALTON

Frustration was the name of the game for Leeds United, having got into a winning position, they had to settle for a draw away at Southampton.

Despite two goals from Rodrigo, who looks reinvigorated, the game ended up with a point a piece.

Leeds started the second half like a house on fire and were 2-0 up thanks to a brace from Rodrigo, moving him level with Tresor Kandol on 16 goals.

Southampton got one back from Aribo and levelled through Kyle Walker-Peters.

Both sides had chances to win the game, with Meslier and Bazunu both making saves.

In the cold light of day, four points from six is a decent start.

It took us to October last year to get at least that.

A rivalry with Chelsea lies in wait next Sunday.

Man of the match: Rodrigo.

ANDY RHODES

After such a poor final half an hour at St Mary’s you could forgive this Jury for looking at the positives the Whites displayed.

Indeed, the way that Leeds closed the game out was poor and Southampton were free to attack Jesse Marsch’s side at will, but United’s control of things until that point was impressive.

Even with Patrick Bamford coming off and the game plan changing, Leeds still played with a clear understanding of what to do.

With a bit more luck, they might not have had to wait until the second half for their reward.

Rodrigo suddenly looks like a player who can take games by the scruff of the neck following Raphinha’s departure, and with two more goals, he became the Premier League’s top scorer.

Of course, there are still defensive frailties to address, but there were many positive signs for Leeds.

When suffering such an onslaught, not many teams would have come away with their lead intact.

Man of the match: Rodrigo.

KEITH INGHAM

Football, like life, sometimes doesn’t give you what you deserve.

Leeds were denied back-to-back wins thanks to two late goals after they had gone two goals ahead early in the second half.

Jesse Marsch kept the same XI as started against Wolves with Forshaw, Sinisterra and James back from injury and suspension.

After a half that saw a few half chances created Leeds were ahead within a minute of the restart, a lovely goal with ‘born again’ Rodrigo scoring.

They were soon two up, Struijk heading across goal leaving Rodrigo the simple task of heading into an empty net. His third in two games.

With less than 20 to play, a nice move ended with substitute Aribo getting a goal back.

Ten minutes later Saints substitute Mara put a ball into the penalty area that split Leeds open, Walker-Peters getting behind Harrison to level matters.

I said a point would be a good return but I’m disappointed that Leeds once again let a lead slip.

Bamford’s injury might be slight but it underlines the need for another striker before the window closes.

Man of the match: Rodrigo.

MIKE GILL

Although many of us predicted a draw and Leeds put in a solid performance, the result has to be chalked up as a small disappointment.

The first half was combative and fairly even and marred only by Patrick Bamford's withdrawal which had a depressingly familiar look about it.

The breakdown off the ball had a sinister look to it and we all wait anxiously for news about his progress.

In Joe Gelhardt's absence, Dan James came on to do his best in his less effective position.

The Whites began the second half like a hurricane.

An energetic Rodrigo put United on the front foot with a neat finish from Jack Harrison's cross.

Leeds piled on the pressure with attack after attack and the Spaniard nodded in a second from Pascal Struijk 's goalbound header.

Then inexplicably, United let the Saints back in for Aribo and Walker-Peters to level the match.

Perhaps our toiling midfield could have been refreshed earlier. Who knows?