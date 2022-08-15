Leeds United's head of local recruitment to take up new Whites role in club first

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Greatly respected Whites head of local recruitment Terry Potter and his network of scouts have been responsible for recruiting the likes of Kalvin Phillips, Ronaldo Vieira, Jamie Shackleton, Charlie Cresswell, Alex Mowatt and most recently Archie Gray.

Potter is now set to step down from his role at the Leeds United Academy next month ahead of becoming United’s first ever Ambassador of the Whites Academy.

Leeds-born Potter has worked for United’s Academy for 20 years, finding some of the club’s greatest academy players.

NEW ROLE: For Terry Potter, centre. Picture by LUFC.

Head of Academy Adam Underwood said: “Terry is a popular member of the team who has played his part in driving the club forward by securing some of our best academy prospects over a long and successful career.

"We are delighted by the news that he has agreed to remain involved as Academy Ambassador for many more years to come.”

Director of Football Victor Orta added: “Terry has recruited some top talent over the years and we are forever grateful for this.