Another former Leeds United employee has made the long journey to Australia.

The link between Leeds United and Central Coast Mariners has intensified further with confirmation of former academy prospect Alfie McCalmont’s move to Australia.

McCalmont will join a raft of former Leeds employees at Central Coast Mariners, pending visa approval, after a permanent deal was agreed with Carlisle United. Mark Jackson coached the midfielder at Thorp Arch and is now in charge of the Australian A-League side, with assistant Danny Schofield and striker Ryan Edmondson also previously involved with the club.

“I am delighted to be joining the Central Coast Mariners,” McCalmont told his new club’s official website. “Knowing Jacko and Danny quite well from my time at Leeds, being able to work with them again is a great opportunity for me. I loved working with them in England and to see their success last season, it has been an easy decision.

“I have spoken to Jacko a lot about how he wants me to play in this team, the style suits me a lot, keeping the ball moving and attack minded. I can’t wait to get to the stadium and play in front of our amazing fans this season.”

McCalmont will join a side vying for further success after a historic first campaign under Jackson. Having left MK Dons and headed Down Under less than a year ago, the former academy coach and member of Jesse Marsch’s backroom team led Central Coast to an unprecedented treble last season with victory in the Premiers Plate, AFC Cup and A-League Grand Final.

Jackson is fondly remembered by many in West Yorkshire for his work with a number of young players who have gone on to enjoy success, including the likes of Crysencio Summerville, Charlie Cresswell and Joe Gelhardt. McCalmont was never able to break into the first-team picture on a consistent basis but did feature two times, both under Marcelo Bielsa.

Loan spells at Oldham, Morecambe and Carlisle United eventually led to a permanent move to the latter for McCalmont, who featured regularly in League One last season. The midfielder will now reunite with some familiar faces in the hope of building on that experience.

“It’s fantastic to get Alfie McCalmont over the line,” Jackson said. “He’s a player I know really, really well. Similar to the relationship I have with Ryan Edmondson, I’ve known Alfie from a young age, worked with him a lot and watched his career develop in England.

“He’s a vastly experienced player even though he’s only 24. He’s amassed a lot of league appearances in England, so he brings experience to the team despite being a young age. Alfie’s a defensive midfielder but we know he can play higher up the pitch as well. I know he fits into the team as a player and importantly, I know from a cultural point of view, he will fit into the club. We’re really looking forward to welcoming Alfie to the club and getting to work with him.”