Leeds United stadium capacity vs Sunderland, Sheffield Wednesday and Championship rivals after huge Elland Road development

Kyle Newbould
By Kyle Newbould

Central Football Reporter

Published 11th Jul 2024, 19:30 BST

Leeds United have plans to develop and expand their iconic stadium.

Elland Road is once again back in full control of Leeds United after confirmation on Wednesday that ownership has been transferred to the club. Leeds sold the stadium during an unprecedented period of financial difficulty in 2004 but after several purchases from outside groups, 49ers Enterprises transferred control back to the club in late March - a move that has been welcomed by supporters.

Elland Road remains one of the most iconic stadiums in the country but has fallen behind more modern offerings in recent years, with chairman Paraag Marathe telling the YEP in May that failure to achieve promotion will not affect plans for ground expansion. And that expansion is very much needed, with demand for tickets far outweighing supply and fans often left disappointed.

Leeds do boast one of the biggest stadiums in the Championship, however, and the YEP has taken a look at where Elland Road’s capacity ranks alongside the other 23 second-tier teams. Take a look below.

Capacity: 12,000

1. 24th: Luton Town - Kenilworth Road

Capacity: 12,000 | Getty Images

Capacity: 12,500

2. 23rd: Oxford United - Kassam Stadium

Capacity: 12,500 Photo: Cameron Howard

Capacity - 18,200

3. 22nd: Plymouth Argyle - Home Park

Capacity - 18,200 Photo: Ryan Hiscott

Capacity: 18,400

4. 21st: Queen's Park Rangers - Loftus Road

Capacity: 18,400 | Getty Images

Capacity: 20,146

5. 20th: Millwall - The Den

Capacity: 20,146 | Getty Images

Capacity: 21,000

6. 19th: Swansea City - Swansea.com Stadium

Capacity: 21,000 Photo: Pete Norton

