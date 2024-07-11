Elland Road is once again back in full control of Leeds United after confirmation on Wednesday that ownership has been transferred to the club. Leeds sold the stadium during an unprecedented period of financial difficulty in 2004 but after several purchases from outside groups, 49ers Enterprises transferred control back to the club in late March - a move that has been welcomed by supporters.

Elland Road remains one of the most iconic stadiums in the country but has fallen behind more modern offerings in recent years, with chairman Paraag Marathe telling the YEP in May that failure to achieve promotion will not affect plans for ground expansion. And that expansion is very much needed, with demand for tickets far outweighing supply and fans often left disappointed.