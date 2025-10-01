Tottenham Hotspur manager Thomas Frank makes squad claim ahead of Leeds United visit

Leeds United will host Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road on Saturday lunchtime.

Leeds United will hope to make it three games unbeaten in the Premier League for the first time this season when they face Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road on Saturday lunchtime.

The Whites claimed their first away win of the campaign last weekend when Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Anton Stach and Noah Okafor all grabbed their first goals for the club in a 3-1 win at bottom of the table Wolverhampton Wanderers. That was followed up by a home draw with Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon as only a last minute equaliser prevented Daniel Farke’s men from securing back-to-back wins.

Joe Rodon and Sean Longstaff both found the net at Elland Road as the Whites bounced back from falling behind to an Antoine Semenyo free-kick just after the midway point of the first-half. However, a ninety third minute goal from Eli Junior Kroupi ensured the Cherries snatched a point.

A tough looking home test against Tottenham Hotspur now lies in wait on Saturday and the visitors will arrive at Elland Road on the back of a Champions League adventure to Norwegian club Bodo/Glimt on Tuesday night. Thomas Frank’s side appeared to be on their way to a surprise defeat as a brace from Jens Petter Hauge put the hosts in complete control with the final 20 minutes approaching. However, a Micky van de Ven goal gave Spurs some hope of mounting a comeback and they claimed a point thanks to a last minute equaliser from Richarlison.

Frank opted to rotate his squad from Saturday’s lacklustre performance in a home draw with Wolves and was asked if he could consider further changes as he turns his focus towards this weekend’s visit to Leeds.

Speaking after the draw, the Spurs boss said of finding a balance in team selection: “I think that's too early to judge, in my opinion. You can say we didn't play our best first half today, but I think I made it very clear from the beginning I have a big respect for Bodo, and everyone should have for what they do and what Kjetil Knutsen is doing. I think it's also fair to say that we didn't touch the ball in the first half last year either, and it was still 0-0 in that half.

“I think they were slightly better today in the first half, Bodo, so I think that's more respect to them. I think it's also fair to say that it went quite well against Wolves in the first half, so I know that's a bigger perspective. I think overall, you can say with a lot of games, that go-to starting XI you like to find at a certain stage, that's something I'm looking into, which is normal. A new coach, new players, and we still need to do a little bit of rotation.”

