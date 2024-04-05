'Top, top team' - Coventry City boss Mark Robins issues verdict on Leeds United

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Coventry City boss Mark Robins has issued a verdict on Leeds United as his side prepare to welcome the Whites to the Midlands. The Sky Blues are in need of points heading down the stretch as they look to land a playoff spot for the second successive season.

Coventry lost at home to Cardiff City last week but were let off by Norwich City losing to Leicester City. They may not be as lucky if they slip up again this weekend, then again, Norwich City, who are currently in sixth spot, face leaders and rivals Ipswich Town.

Leeds have business of their own to take care of, battling for a top two spot in the final games of the season, but while Sky Blues boss Robins has praised the quality of Daniel Farke’s men and the German himself. he is hopeful his side can stand up to the challenge.

“You have to relish games like this because it’s a brilliant occasion,” he said. “Leeds United coming to us, I think they are a top, top team managed by a top manager who has experienced promotion at Norwich City a couple of times before.

“He brings a squad full of quality and they pose threats all over the pitch, so we have got to be at it and at our maximum all of the game. That’s the challenge but, ultimately, we have played against good opponents all season; played against Leeds at Elland Road when they were outstanding but we managed to stay in it and got an equaliser through Bobby Thomas and took a point.

“We have to have a performance similar to that level to get something from the game but when the games start to run out, this is where it matters and this is where you have to try to pick up as many points as you possibly can.”

