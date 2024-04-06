Gordon Strachan sends Coventry City warning to Leeds United

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Leeds United star Gordon Strachan has warned his old club over Coventry City’s ‘hunger’ ahead of Saturday’s clash in the Midlands. The Whites are preparing to face a Sky Blues side who are scrapping to get into the playoffs, currently four points outside the top six with a game in hand.

With Leeds vying for second spot and Coventry chasing a playoff berth, there is little margin for error for either side. When the two sides met earlier in the season, they played out a 1-1 draw, but that result wouldn’t serve Leeds or Coventry particularly well, with the latter coming off the back of a home defeat to Cardiff City.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ahead of the clash, former Leeds man Strachan has been speaking to the official website having represented the Sky Blues after his Elland Road spell. Asked if he has watched Coventry this season, he said: “I have, I watch them all on the TV. My grandson, daughter-in-law, my grandson’s other grandad all have season tickets, all season ticket holders. So, they go to the games a lot.

“They [Coventry] have had a great time this year and in the last couple of years because of Mark Robins and what his players are doing. I watched them against Wolves on TV, I thought they were terrific. I thought they were absolutely terrific.