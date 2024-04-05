Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Coventry City boss Mark Robins has been speaking about the challenge his side will face against Leeds United this weekend. The Sky Blues and Whites go head-to-head in the Midlands this weekend, and both teams have plenty at stake.

Leeds are currently second in the Championship, but with Leicester City having a game in hand, they need to gain a result on either the Foxes or Ipswich Town to get their promotion bid back in their own hands.

Meanwhile, Coventry are currently seventh, just four points behind Norwich City in sixth with a game in hand. The Sky Blues lost to Cardiff City at home last weekend, but hey were spared by the Canaries losing to Leicester City.

They welcome Leeds knowing any further slip-ups could cost them significantly as they look to secure a second straight playoff qualification. Coventry drew with Leeds earlier in the season, and as they look to disrupt the Whites’ promotion bid, manager Mark Robins has admitted much of the work will need to take place without the ball.

“We will be out of possession for a little bit but hopefully we will be good on the ball and create some opportunities for ourselves, and play in a way to cause them enough problems to give ourselves some real goalmouth action at the other end,” the Coventry boss has said.

“It didn’t happen up at Elland Road (where we drew 1-1), really, when we sort of stayed in the game and didn’t try to go after them until we won the ball back. But you have to maintain your shape and close the spaces to keep them to a minimum.