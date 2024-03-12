Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United are now preparing for a clash with old rivals Millwall as they look to continue their charge towards automatic promotion. Daniel Farke's men have been in stunning form since the turn of the year, and they remain unbeaten at Elland Road this season, something they will want to continue this weekend.

The Whites now have their automatic promotion fate back in their hands, but no win comes easy down the stretch. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Elland Road.

Leeds loanee latest

Leeds loanee Jaidon Anthony may be unlikely to remain at Elland Road long term if the comments of Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola are anything to go by. “Yes, I have always said it. Jaidon, I like him as a player and I rate him a lot as a person," said the Spaniard. "He was very involved with us in the first game of the season in August.

“I think he is a very good player to have in the squad, because he’s valuable in different positions and is very reliable. When you play Jaidon, I think you know he will give the maximum always, because his work-rate is very good.”

Defender interest

Leeds are said to be interested in a deal to sign Borussia Monchengladbach star Luca Netz this summer. According to GiveMeSport, the Whites will look to land a full-back this summer, and Netz has been identified as a possible target.