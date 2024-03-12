Every Leeds United player set for March international call-up as Archie Gray England first predicted

As many as 13 senior Leeds United players are expected to be called up to their respective international sides during this month's break from club action.

March's international break sees Wales take on Finland at the Cardiff City Stadium in their UEFA EURO 2024 play-off semi-final. Up to five Leeds players could feature in that particular game with at least one going through to the play-off final versus Poland or Estonia for a place at this summer's tournament.

Eight more of Daniel Farke's first-team squad members could also feature for their countries at senior and youth international level later this month, once Leeds' next fixture against Millwall is complete. The international window comes at a time when Leeds could benefit from a reduction in their workload after a hectic start to the calendar year.

Here are all 13 that could reasonably be expected to participate internationally during March's club football hiatus.

1. Joe Rodon - Wales

Leeds' on-loan centre-half stalwart will be in Rob Page's starting line-up for their EURO 2024 play-off semi-final with Finland this month.

2. Charlie Cresswell - England U21

It's touch-and-go for the Leeds youngster this month as his lack of involvement could see him overlooked by Young Lions boss Lee Carsley. Still, his involvement in previous international camps should see him called up.

3. Liam Cooper - Scotland

Cooper's inclusion in Steve Clarke's Scotland squad has already been confirmed.

4. Junior Firpo - Dominican Republic

The Leeds left-back has declared his allegiance for the Caribbean nation - the country of his birth - and will represent them for the first time this month.

5. Connor Roberts - Wales

Another member of Leeds' Welsh contingent hopeful of securing a spot at EURO 2024 this summer.

6. Ethan Ampadu - Wales

Leeds' stand-in skipper will win his 50th cap against Finland this month.

