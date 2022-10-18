Former Aston Villa boss Tim Sherwood has criticised ‘over the top’ Jesse Marsch for his antics on the touchline following Leeds United’s loss to Arsenal at the weekend. The American has been very animated in the Whites’ dugout since replacing Marcelo Bielsa in February and has been very vocal of his feelings towards some of the controversial decisions that have gone against them this season.

Marsch was sent off against Brentford last month when the referee decided against giving Leeds a penalty. Speaking to talkSPORT about Marsch, Sherwood said: “Jesse Marsch would wind me up. Just looking at him. Sometimes I look at him and I think if I am in the other dugout, then I am ‘grrr’.

“I don’t know why. It’s nothing to do with that (being American). He’s over the top. It’s bravado – I don’t think he’s playing to the cameras, I think he’s very clever. I think he plays to that Elland Road crowd base and he knows that if he gets them on side, then it’s very difficult for the away team. I think he is capable of winding anyone up.”