Marcelo Bielsa has turned down yet another offer to return to management following his departure from Leeds United. The 67-year-old has been out of work since he parted ways with the Whites in February.

Bielsa became a legend at Elland Road during his four year stint with the club after helping them return to the Premier League for the first time in 16 years. However, a poor second season in the top flight resulted in a heartbreaking exit for the Argentine. It has now been revealed that Bielsa has turned down another club, according to journalist Veronica Brunati. This time he has rejected a return to Argentina with River Plate.

The above tweet translated reads: “#RiverPlate called Marcelo #Bielsa. And Marcelo's response was true to his principles: "I could not lead a team in Argentina that is going to compete against my team in a stadium that bears my name." And he appreciated River's call.”

Bielsa spent his entire playing career in his native country and also a total of 17 years coaching in Argentina. However, it has been reported that he has turned down the River Plate job due to his loyalty to Newell’s Old Boys. Bielsa kicked off his career with La Lepra and went on to spend time as a scout and a manager with his boyhood club between 1982 and 1992 before moving to Mexico.

Following the reported interest from River Plate, Bielsa reportedly said: “I could not manage a team in Argentina that is going to compete against my team in a stadium that bears my name.” The home of Newell’s Old Boys has been named ‘Estadio Marcelo A. Bielsa’ since 2009.