Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Your round-up of the latest Leeds United stories in the aftermath of Thursday’s incredible win over Norwich City.

Leeds United are now just one win away from returning to the Premier League after booking their place in the Championship play-off final with a commanding 4-0 win over Norwich City on Thursday. Daniel Farke’s side produced one of their best performances of the season at the perfect time, with Ilia Gruev, Joel Piroe, Georginio Rutter and Crysencio Summerville on target inside a fervent Elland Road.

Leeds supporters can now watch Friday’s second semi-final decider between Southampton and West Brom in the knowledge that they will meet the victor at Wembley on Sunday, May 26, with a place in the Premier League up for grabs. Farke’s men will now rest and recover ahead of that huge trip to the capital and in the meantime, the YEP has rounded up some of the latest headlines surrounding the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Magpies eyeing trio

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United scouts have reportedly been present at Elland Road in recent weeks as they keep an eye on potential summer transfer targets. The Daily Mail reports that alongside the previously named duo Crysencio Summerville and Archie Gray, there is also a keen interest in goalkeeper Illan Meslier.

Multiple reports have named Newcastle among several clubs interested in Summerville and Gray, who have emerged as two of the Championship’s brightest young talents. Summerville scored his 21st goal of the season against Norwich on Thursday while Gray reminded everyone of his outstanding versatility by switching between right-back and central midfield in such a high-pressure environment at just 18-years-old.

But there are also eyes on Meslier who, despite recent struggles, remains well-liked by those in charge at St James’ Park, with goalkeeping reinforcements needed amid uncertainty over the future of back-up option Martin Dubravka. Leeds will inevitably want to keep all three and promotion to the Premier League next week would make that task much easier, but failure to go up will likely lead to some exits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Worrall ‘push’

Sheffield United are reportedly planning to rekindle interest in Nottingham Forest defender Joe Worrall this summer. TEAMtalk reports that the newly-relegated Blades will ‘push’ to sign Worrall once he returns from a half-season loan spell in Turkey with Besiktas.

Worrall was free to leave Forest in January after falling down the pecking order and looked set to join Sheffield United, but the move fell through and he was eventually offloaded to Besiktas where he has performed well. But Chris Wilder is planning for a major squad rebuild, following their dismal return to the Championship, and looks set to make another move for the 27-year-old.