Leeds United defender Ethan Ampadu says the Whites can take an 'immense' amount of confidence into the play-off final on the back of their win over Norwich City at Elland Road.

United booked their place in the Championship play-off final with a resounding victory over the Canaries in front of a raucous Elland Road crowd on Thursday night, helped on their way to the capital with goals from Ilia Gruev, Joel Piroe, Georginio Rutter and Crysencio Summerville.

In defence, centre-back partners Ethan Ampadu and Joe Rodon presided over a second consecutive clean sheet in the play-offs, affording Norwich few opportunities during both games. Ampadu, who donned the armband until 83 minutes when club captain Liam Cooper was introduced, discussed the team's late season form following the win.

Leeds lost to Coventry City, Blackburn Rovers, Queens Park Rangers and Southampton during the run-in as automatic promotion slipped through their grasp. The team have rallied in the play-offs, though, and will take to the field at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, May 26.

"Towards the end of the season there was a lot of talk about how we were playing, how we weren't on the front foot, how we weren't aggressive, how we weren't clinical. And we always had our belief, that on our day when we are firing we can be hard for anyone to play against," Ampadu told Sky Sports.

"When the front four, front five, front six, all play like that they make your job as defenders a lot easier. As you can see all the fans, this is what it means."

Leeds will face either Southampton or West Bromwich Albion in the play-off final next weekend, the two sides unable to be separated in their play-off semi-final first leg at The Hawthorns which finished 0-0.

