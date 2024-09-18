Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United face rock-bottom Cardiff City with the chance to get back to winning ways.

Daniel Farke has often preached the theory of not touching a winning team, and so perhaps a first defeat of the season offers the chance for change. Leeds United’s 1-0 loss at home to Burnley on Saturday was not calamitous by any means, but a toothless second-half showing will have given Farke plenty of food for thought.

The Whites boss might be weighing up a change or two for Saturday’s trip to rock-bottom Cardiff City, with three points crucial even at this early point of the campaign. Below, the YEP has offered up three options he could take, and three that might be worth putting on hold for now.

The changes he might make

A first start for Tanaka

Since making his £3.5million move from Fortuna Dusseldorf last month, Ao Tanaka’s two Leeds appearances have totalled just 10 minutes but the Japan international has done plenty in that short time to suggest a start is imminent. In a five-minute spell against Hull City, he made 18 passes - just 13 fewer than the entire Tigers outfit in that spell.

Tanaka was brought in to provide the attacking threat from midfield that Glen Kamara lacked, and against a Cardiff outfit likely to sit deep and absorb pressure, his profile is a much better fit than Ilia Gruev as the partner to Ethan Ampadu. Farke has admitted to being somewhat enamoured of the 26-year-old and will surely be keen to get him involved from the off.

Gnonto switch-up

Wilfried Gnonto’s best game for Leeds this season came in the position he first took up when arriving from FC Zurich, cutting in from the left and roaming into central areas against Sheffield Wednesday. And while the decision to move him onto the right is well reasoned - Dan James is injured and Manor Solomon is not as settled with his new club - Farke might be minded to put his best player in his most natural position.

Gnonto’s ability in one-vs-one situations, plus his quality in tight areas, means he will likely hold the key to breaking down a battling Cardiff defence and another performance like the one at Hillsborough should be enough on its own for Leeds to win. Which takes us on to change number three...

A first start for Ramazani

While Solomon’s slip against Burnley was unfortunate, the decision to try and dribble out of a risky situation was criticised by Farke who insisted the winger ‘did not need to take this risk’. Solomon has been impressive since joining on loan from Tottenham but Ramazani deserves a chance from the off and can operate comfortably on the right.

The 23-year-old has looked sharp in fleeting appearances off the bench and will offer fresh energy. It’s a simple change without losing any quality if Farke is keen to try alternative options.

The changes he probably won’t make

Bamford for Joseph

It’s hard to label a missed chance in the first few minutes as potentially game-changing but there is no doubt, if Mateo Joseph beat James Trafford in the opening exchanges, Saturday’s game would have been completely different. The 20-year-old has been excellent for large parts this season but struggled against Burnley.

With Patrick Bamford fit and off the back of a full week’s training, Farke could be tempted to back experience and switch things up. But it’s important he persists with the promising Joseph, who has shown what an excellent leading man he can be in recent weeks and will be desperate to right that wrong.

Bogle dropped

Jayden Bogle came in for more criticism after failing to keep Koleosho from breaking through on goal and finishing through his legs, albeit he was in an unenviable position with Jaidon Anthony an option to pass if he over-committed. Some of the criticism aimed at Bogle has been fair, but plenty of it not so much.

Sam Byram’s experience or the unknown Isaac Schmidt could both come in, but Bogle’s undoubted attacking quality could prove the difference against Cardiff. Besides, Farke will be keen to keep a consistent back-four for as long as possible.

Piroe in the 10

A common frustration among supporters from Saturday’s defeat was Farke’s substitutions, particularly at No.10 where the impressive Brenden Aaronson was replaced by Joel Piroe. The Dutchman struggled to make an impact on things and while not only through him, Leeds’ attack fizzled out as full-time edged closer.

Farke might be tempted to start the 25-year-old against a Cardiff side likely to sit deep and invite pressure, but Aaronson has shown great quality in those tight areas - particularly with the pass for Gnonto’s saved effort in the first-half on Saturday.