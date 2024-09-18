Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Your round-up of the latest Leeds United headlines as fallout from Saturday’s defeat to Burnley continues.

Leeds United know they must bounce back from a first defeat of the season if early pressure is to be eased. Daniel Farke’s side lost 1-0 to promotion rivals Burnley on Saturday and despite a strong performance between both boxes, familiar problems came to the fore with chances missed and mistakes punished.

A trip to rock-bottom Cardiff City awaits on Saturday and with a full week of uninterrupted training to prepare, Farke will be left with little room for error as the Whites look to climb back into the play-off places ahead of a tricky run. It’s set to be another big weekend for Leeds and as preparations continue, the YEP has rounded up some of the latest stories surrounding the club.

Farke future

Early pressure is growing on Farke after Saturday’s defeat but the Leeds boss isn’t thought to be under any risk of an imminent sacking. Football Insider report that Elland Road chiefs are in no panic and retain trust in the German to lead another Championship promotion push.

Defeat to Burnley was a first of the season but the nature of it frustrated sections of the fanbase, particularly during a second-half in which Leeds failed to consistently test goalkeeper James Trafford while chasing the game. Farke’s substitutions have also been called into question, with the impressive Brenden Aaronson hooked and his replacement, Joel Piroe, largely ineffective.

But Leeds are still better off than this time last season and the optimist would view Saturday as evidence Farke can still dominate top-level opposition, and the 57-year-old retains the trust of club chiefs that he can get back to winning ways. That will need to happen at Cardiff on Saturday or pressure will almost certainly intensify.

Carvalho stars

Fabio Carvalho showed exactly why Leeds were keen to sign him this summer with an excellent first start at new club Brentford. The attacking midfielder registered a goal and two assists on Tuesday evening as Thomas Frank’s side beat Leyton Orient 3-1 in their Carabao Cup third round clash.

Angus Kinnear recently revealed that Carvalho was among the shortlist of options at No.10, with Leeds feeling they were ‘front of the queue’ if Liverpool sent the 22-year-old back out on loan to the Championship. But the Merseyside club were eventually convinced to sell after Brentford came in with an offer worth £27million.

Carvalho had been coming off the bench for his early appearances but showed exactly what he can do from the start, drifting into central areas from the right-wing and producing a Man of the Match performance. Leeds eventually opted against bringing in a natural No.10, something Farke was keen to point out once the transfer window closed.