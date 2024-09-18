Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United’s summer sales have endured varied starts at their respective new clubs.

Leeds United waved goodbye to a large number of senior squad members over the summer as Elland Road chiefs were forced to balance the books ahead of another year without Premier League revenue. More than £120million of sales were sanctioned with seven would-be first-team squad members sold.

Top-flight football was the obvious pull, with all seven stepping into a top-tier league either in England or across Europe, but with it comes a change in status and those who starred at Elland Road have not necessarily done so with their new clubs. Below, the YEP has taken a look at how each of this summer’s senior exits have fared.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Georginio Rutter

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After seeing his £40m release clause triggered in the hours before its expiration, fan-favourite Georginio Rutter joined Brighton and Hove Albion but the 22-year-old has found football hard to come by so far. The man who played more minutes than all but two Leeds players last season has just 86 under his belt so far, starting for the first time in last weekend’s 0-0 draw against Ipswich Town.

Brighton are incredibly well-stocked in attacking areas, with Rutter competing for football alongside the likes of Joao Pedro, Kaoru Mitoma and Yankuba Minteh. The French Under-21 international has been unable to exert much influence off the bench, with no goals or assists, but was on the pitch to enjoy an added-time win over Manchester United on his first appearance for the Seagulls.

Archie Gray

Another who has stepped into a team with plenty of competition for places, Archie Gray is yet to start for Tottenham since his £40m summer exit from Leeds was secured. The 18-year-old looked excellent in pre-season but with Spurs enduring a tough start to the campaign, manager Ange Postecoglou is leaning on his more experienced options.

Gray’s two appearances for Tottenham have totalled just 31 minutes but it was to be expected, and the teenager is thought to be impressing in training, with recruitment chiefs opting against signing an established midfielder in a bid to keep the pathway clear. Could be due a first start when Spurs take on Coventry City in the Carabao Cup this evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crysencio Summerville

Like Georginio and Gray, Crysencio Summerville is yet to start a Premier League game for new club West Ham United but did earn a full debut in their 1-0 Carabao Cup win over Bournemouth last month. The Dutchman has looked sharp off the bench and got 45 minutes over the weekend as his side drew 1-1 at Fulham.

Competing for those attacking spots with the likes of Mohammed Kudus, Lucas Paqueta and Jarrod Bowen is no easy task and it could be that Summerville remains an impact substitute for the foreseeable future. but he will need to get off the mark for goals and assists if he wants to earn a starting spot.

Glen Kamara

One summer exit who has not struggled for football is Glen Kamara, who has started three of Stade Rennais’ four league games while coming off the bench in the other. The £8m midfielder got 90 minutes in each of his first two appearances but was hooked in a 2-1 defeat at Reims before losing his starting place for Sunday's 3-0 win over Montpellier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It remains to be seen whether the 28-year-old can win back his starting place but is seemingly not as nailed on to start as he was with Leeds. Predictably, he is yet to register a goal or assist.

Marc Roca

Having spent last season on loan at Real Betis, Marc Roca is in more familiar surroundings than his fellow Leeds exits and the midfielder has settled back into things, starting all four league games for his new permanent club. A tough start saw Manuel Pellegrini’s side winless in three but they beat Leganes 2-0 on Friday to ease early pressure.

Diego Llorente

Spanish defender Diego Llorente joined Roca at Betis and also looks to have bedded in as the only outfield player to feature in every minute so far this season. Early-season issues have been towards the attacking side of things and Llorente has played his part in keeping two clean sheets from four games.

Charlie Cresswell

The surprise move of the summer saw Charlie Cresswell on his way to France to sign for Toulouse, and it’s been a mixed start to the 22-year-old. There were good performances against Nice and Nantes but the defender had a nightmare against Marseille, making two mistakes and scoring an own-goal as his side lost 3-1. He was dropped for last week’s 209 win over Le Havre.