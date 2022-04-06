This is how the outcome of Burnley v Everton will impact Leeds United's Premier League survival bid

Two of the Whites' relegation rivals will battle it out for desperately-needed points as the fight for survival enters its final phase.

It is the only midweek Premier League game this week as fixture scheduling drew fierce criticism from Toffees boss Frank Lampard.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Chelsea man is frustrated that his side have drawn the 'short straw', having to face West Ham, Burnley, and Manchester United in the space of six days.

While the Elland Road faithful wait patiently for Leeds' clash with their own relegations rivals Watford on Saturday, Wednesday's Turf Moor fixture will no doubt be the subject of great interest among Whites fans.

Leeds currently sit eight points clear of the drop zone and have seven Premier League games left to play this season.

Burnley and Everton, meanwhile, each have ten games left to play and trail United by nine points and five points respectively.

Richarlison reacts during Everton's 1-0 Premier League defeat to Wolves. Pic: Naomi Baker

Each side could theoretically leapfrog the Whites if they were to win all their games in hand - but Wednesday's head-to-head prevents three victories apiece from being a possible outcome.

What happens if Burnley beat Everton?

If Sean Dyche's side come out on top at Turf Moor then their points total will rise to 24 and Burnley will overtake Watford into 18th place.

This would reduce the Whites' cushion to the drop zone from eight points to seven points.

Burnley boss Sean Dyche. Pic: Justin Tallis.

The Clarets could climb further still with a fixture against Norwich City, who are winless in eight games, set for Sunday afternoon.

What happens if Everton beat Burnley?

If Frank Lampard's side can emerge victorious away at Burnley, the Premier League rankings won't change and Leeds' relegation-zone cushion will remain at eight points.

The Toffees would gain ground on Leeds, closing the gap between the two sides to just two points.

Everton boss Frank Lampard. Pic: Ben Stansall.

What happens if it's a draw?

A draw between Everton and Burnley will keep the gap between Leeds and 18th at eight points.

The Clarets would leapfrog Watford on goal difference but Everton would only slightly reduce the gap to 16th placed United.

What should Whites fans be rooting for?

An Everton win will best preserve the eight-point cushion that is currently helping Leeds fans to sleep easy at night.

Though it's reassuring to have a fourth team at risk of relegation at the foot of the table, the sooner the three teams condemned to Championship football next season are confirmed, the earlier Leeds fans can breath an enormous sigh of relief and Marsch can focus his mind on sharpening up the Whites for next season.

What's more, after Wednesday, Everton face a hefty run on fixtures featuring Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and Leicester, while Burnley stand a better chance of earning points against the likes of Norwich, Southampton and Wolves.

Is it on TV?