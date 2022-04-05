Right back Nathan Patterson was set to make his Toffees league debut in Sunday's clash at West Ham United but the January recruit from Rangers injured his ankle in training ahead of the game.

Lampard has now revealed that the 20-year-old will require surgery, joining Yerry Mina and Andros Townsend on the sidelines along with suspended duo Allan and Michael Keane who are both banned for Wednesday night's crunch clash at second-bottom Burnley.

For fourth-bottom Everton, the game forms the second part of three games in less than seven days, demands that Lampard slammed at his pre-match press conference.

PROBLEMS: For Everton boss Frank Lampard. Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images.

The Toffees will be back in action again on Saturday lunchtime when Manchester United face the Merseyside outfit at Goodison Park.

Asked if young centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite could be given a chance at Turf Moor, Lampard said "Possibly.

"I'll have to have a look at the whole big picture of the team, especially when we are playing this week with, I don't know how, but we have managed to be asked to play three games from Sunday to Wednesday evening to Saturday morning.

"It's an incredible schedule really when it could have easily been Saturday, Wednesday, Saturday or Sunday but not 12.30 kick-off.

"But we have got the short straw this week so I have to take that into consideration in terms of fitness and freshness of the players as well."

Asked for an update on injuries and suspensions, Lampard said: "Where do you want to start?

"Suspension we know, we have obviously got Michael Keane and Allan are still out.

"In terms of injuries, Nathan Patterson will be out for a certain period of time.

"He's been down to see a specialist on his ankle and we are looking at having a small operation later this week so he will be out.

"Fabian Delph is back in the squad which is good news for us, he has been working hard to get back in there.

"Yerry Mina isn't fit yet, Andros Townsend is long term.

"Who am I missing? Seamus (Coleman) is actually better now having been unwell.

"Whether he can start or not will be one to keep an eye on over the next 24 hours."