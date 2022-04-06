Leeds United predicted line up against Watford with one change as Jesse Marsch can't leave "quality" on the bench

United hope to go four games undefeated for the first time this season when they take on Watford at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

It's a huge game at the foot of the Premier League as, with the end of the season in sight, both sides are desperate to secure the points they need to keep them in the top flight.

The Hornets have a game in hand over Leeds but trail the Whites by eight points, so they must come out on top this weekend if they've a hope of catching Jesse Marsch's men.

Last time out, United were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw by Southampton as James Ward-Prowse's talent for free-kicks cancelled Jack Harrison's lead.

Liam Cooper and Kalvin Phillips both did well on their return to action, with the skipper unexpectedly completing the full ninety minutes while Phillips made a strong impact on the game from the bench in the second half.

Whites boss Marsch was delighted to see the effect that the pair's return had on his team.

“The point is certainly important in our season, but to have two big players like Liam and Kalvin back in the group and closer to full fitness is massive for us at this moment," Marsch said.

“We’re going to need those guys in a big way. They provide a big presence to our team, so that was a big step forward for us.

"I think he's [Phillips] fantastic. You can see his quality, you can see his poise, you can see the confidence he brings to the group.

“When I say we were pushing in the last 15-20 minutes, I think Kalvin was a really big part of that. He came on the pitch and really just settled things down for us.”

After a dramatic night at Molineux saw four players hauled off with injury concerns, Marsch's squad escaped the Saints clash largely unscathed, but Whites fans were horrified to learn that young attacking ace Joe Gelhardt had suffered an injury while appearing for the Under 23s on Monday night.

Supporters had hoped to see the 19-year-old start against Southampton but Marsch revealed a false positive covid test had kept Gelhardt out of training and so he was not quite up to scratch.

The teenager looked to be in the mood for the academy side but was pulled off with a suspected dead leg. With assesments ongoing this week, United fans await the fresh injury update that will be issued by Marsch in his pre-match press conference on Thursday.

This is how we expect Leeds United to line up against Roy Hodgson's side on Saturday:

1. GK - Illan Meslier The Frenchman showed no signs of trouble against Saints following his nasty collision with Raul Jimenez, though he looked as if he is still getting to grips with Marsch's instructions to slow down play sometimes. Meslier is a banker to start against Watford.

2. RB - Luke Ayling When fit, Ayling has started every game this season. The right-back is in good form and is sure to start against Watford.

3. LB - Stuart Dallas Mr Undroppable. Dallas hasn't missed a Premier League game this season and, while Junior Firpo's knee recovers, it doesn't look like he will any time soon.

4. CB - Liam Cooper The skipper did well to come through the full match against Southampton, though it wasn't intended. Cooper looked assured and comfortable in his first time on the pitch since December.