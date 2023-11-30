Leeds United could have a big decision on their hands once the January transfer window opens.

A lot of focus is currently on whether Leeds United will be able to keep hold of star player Crysencio Summerville in 2024. The Whites lost a hefty chunk of their squad during the summer after they were relegated from the Premier League and the new year will undoubtedly bring some other tricky decisions to make.

Naturally, Summerville is attracting a lot of attention and many have tipped him to seek top flight football if Daniel Farke is unable to guide his side to promotion from the Championship. The winger has notched seven goals and six assists in 15 games and is Leeds' current top goalscorer for the season. He is also the fifth highest scorer in the league overall so far and will undoubtedly add more to his tally as the season goes on.

Leeds have reportedly made it clear that they 'do not want to lose' Summerville during the January window, and the same goes for Wilfried Gnonto, who has also been linked to a winter transfer. Football Insider has reported that despite the handsome amount of money they could collect for Summerville, they are not feeling the pressure to cash in this early.

However, it may be a harder task than expected for the Whites to convince their star man to stay. Fulham midfielder Tom Cairney also believes Leeds have a job on their hands once the window opens in the new year.

Speaking on Sky Sports’ Soccer Special after Leeds' 3-1 win over Swansea midweek, Cairney had a lot of praise for Summerville but is concerned for Leeds regarding the interest he has been receiving.

"Summerville was majestic. I think he’s been the player of the season, maybe him and [Sammie] Szmodics. I tell you what, they might struggle to hold onto him in January, but we’ll see."

