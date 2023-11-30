Leeds United boss labels thriving Whites ace as one of best signings in club's history of type

Daniel Farke has hailed a thriving Whites star as one of the club’s best signings of its type in Leeds United’s history.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Essex-born but York-raised Sam Byram progressed through Leeds United’s Academy and went on to star for the first team before leaving the club to join West Ham United for a reported £3.7m in January 2016. After three years with the Hammers which included a short loan at Nottingham Forest, Byram then departed for Norwich City under current Whites boss Farke in July 2019, joining the Canaries for reported £750,000.

A hamstring injury suffered in February 2020 then led to Byram facing nearly two years out and the defender was released by the Canaries this summer upon his contract expiring. Byram, though, linked back up with Leeds to initially train this summer before re-joining the Whites on a free transfer which Farke has now described as one of the best in United’s club history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking after Wednesday night’s 3-1 win at home to Swansea City in which 30-year-old Byram once again excelled, Farke said of the defender: “I’ve known Sam a few years and I was 100 per cent sure what he would offer when we decided to sign him on a free transfer.

HUGE PRAISE: From Leeds United boss Daniel Farke for a thriving Whites star. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

"It must be one of the best free transfer scenarios in the history of Leeds United and especially because he's also a local boy, came through the academy, fantastic, fantastic lad. I think he's playing fantastic and had an outstanding season so far. His value he has proved for us today, not just with this situation, but his overall performance.”

Byram, who made his initial breakthrough as a right-back, has quickly become United’s current first choice left back, starting 14 of United’s 17 league games so far this term. The ex-Academy star again lined up on the left side of the Leeds defence against Swansea but then temporarily swapped positions with right back Archie Gray during the 3-1 victory for Farke’s side.

Farke as quizzed about that switch in his post-match press conference and reasoned: “I think it has to do with how we defended after a set piece. Obviously he’s also right footed and Archie can play on the left side so if it's easier to defend this moment just for one or two minutes, it's possible to do this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad