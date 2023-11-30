Dan James reflects on Leeds United uncertainty and cites points return in declaring Whites must
Dan James has reflected on Leeds United's midweek win against Swansea and a particular points return.
Wales international winger James looked to have fired Leeds ahead within 45 seconds of Wednesday night's Championship hosting of Swansea City only to be flagged offside upon netting from Sam Byram's cross.
Speaking post match to LUTV, James questioned whether he was indeed offside as part of a frantic opening period which instead saw Swansea go ahead themselves just 15 minutes later through Jamie Paterson's sublime lob.
Leeds, though, quickly hit back to equalise through Joel Piroe whose strike paved the way for a 3-1 victory after goals from Georginio Rutter on the stroke of half-time and James just after the hour mark.
Rutter's goal was particularly impressive and James hailed both the forward's control and finish as well as the initial through ball from midfielder Ethan Ampadu.
James also admitted that Leeds could and should have scored more than three goals but above all else hailed an important victory and return to winning ways after Friday night's 1-1 draw at relegation-battling Rotherham United.
Daniel Farke's side have now taken 13 points out of a last possible 15 - a return that James quickly highlighted in declaring the Whites need in search of immediate promotion back to the Premier League.
"We almost had a great start," said James, providing his post-match debrief of Wednesday night's triumph. "I'm not sure if it was offside, I think it is very close, and they have gone down the other end and scored. It's always tough when a team comes and scores early.
"But we reacted well, got one pretty much straight away and then we scored an unbelievable goal just before half-time which was nice, especially after conceding late in the first half against Rotherham the other day. It was nice to score one just before half-time.
"Georgi has brought it out of the sky, incredible finish, great ball from Ethan and then he's finished it nicely. Then we go into half at 2-1 and in the second half it was just about taking chances and I think we should have had a few more as well."
Reflecting on his side controlling the second half, James reasoned: "I think in the first half we struggled a little bit with the press. They played through us quite a bit and they had some chances.
"They had two or three corners in a row. But in the second half we came out, we were a lot better in the pressing, we got quite a few chances from it as well and it's a big win for us getting back on winning ways. I think we have had 13 points from 15 so we've got to keep continuing that."