Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Archie Gray left Leeds United earlier this week to join Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur

Former England international Stan Collymore believes Archie Gray is capable of breaking into the Three Lions' squad in the not too distant future. Gray completed a £40m switch to Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday, with the 18-year-old penning a six-year deal with the Premier League and Europa League outfit.

The move comes after what was a remarkable breakthrough season in the white of Leeds United with Gray making 52 appearances in his first year in the first-team. In fact, Gray only made his debut for Leeds last August, but he excelled enough to nail down a regular spot under Daniel Farke and play a key role across the course of the Championship campaign. A majority of those outings came as a right-back, too, underlining the youngster's versatility, which is something that attracted Spurs, no doubt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Given his price tag, Gray can expect to feature in Ange Postecoglou's plans from the first day of the season, be that in centre midfield or as a full-back and Collymore is in no doubt that he will shine in north London, with an international call-up potentially on the cards before too long.

"Archie Gray is already nearing a half century of performances at just 18, so he will know what he’s about as a player," Collymore said in his Caught Offside column. "He’s a big lad as well, six foot two, and he’s only going to get bigger, stronger and more versatile in the next two or three years.

"I think he will go on potentially and play for England, though he’s eligible for Scotland as well. I imagine that whoever the next England manager is, he will be watching over the next season or two at Spurs, but they may well call him up for the England senior squad sooner rather than later.

"Personally, I think it’s a great move. I’m a massive fan of Tottenham, the way that their academy has done things."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: "Archie Gray and his family are all Celtic fans and love Ange, so I’m really excited. I think it’s the right player, the right move, the right club at the right time and I think that he will get opportunities to play.

"The world’s his oyster."