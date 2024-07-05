Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United have released their new home kit for the upcoming 2024/25 season - but what do industry experts make of it and the decision to have a large Red Bull logo adorning the front?

United released their new home kit, manufactured by Adidas, on Friday, July 5 to a mixed reception from supporters. While some applauded the classic design with 'smart' three-stripe trim in blue and a yellow streak around the collar, others were less pleased by the nature of the front-of-shirt sponsorship.

In truth, many had already seen the kit, particularly those who had been active on social media in the run-up to Friday's release as various images of what turned out to be the design, were leaked ahead of the official unveiling, as is often the case in the modern era.

Dr Alessia Grassi, senior lecturer in fashion marketing at the University of Leeds, told the YEP she could sympathise with supporters who expressed their disappointment towards the kit on the virtual battleground of social media forums and networking sites.

"You have to remember who you are selling that jersey to: supporters, the people that want to be there with the team, that want to show their support for the team. So, I think that needs to be communicated through that jersey.

"It's a set of values, represents something for the city. It has a long history.

"It's not something that you want to play too much with," Dr Grassi added, describing the theory behind what a football kit should encompass.

Leeds' 24/25 shirt is similar to many recent designs, with one crucial difference - Red Bull sponsorship. Given the white base colour and strength of feeling among supporters, there is not an awful lot of wiggle-room for manufacturers to play around with when it comes to potential designs. Perhaps the reason why the Red Bull logo is so contentious among certain sections of fans - the obvious link to the club's biggest rivals aside - is because there is such a limit on what a manufacturer can produce for such an historic club.

"It's a very difficult balance. But surely if we're talking about the game-day kit, it needs to be a 30-70 [split] with 70 the club heritage and history," Dr Grassi adds.

"There is the jersey manufacturer - Adidas, Nike, Asics, Puma, it depends - and then you have the sponsors, you have to have them somewhere. So, you have to also think about those elements, they have to work [together] somehow on the jersey.

"Let's say you're gonna have like a sponsor that is huge and then also have a very heavy graphic jersey, it's going to be like an eyesore, on TV as well. So, it's a very difficult balance.

"I don't think that [Red Bull] needed that huge logo to be recognised. Also Red Bull has other colours, and that was suggested as well in those forums, that could have been used that work better for Leeds United."

Dr Grassi says that nostalgic themes can often chime with supporters in the modern age, particularly those of the younger generation, seen through the growing popularity of more 'retro' football shirts with unique designs or patterns, now dubbed 'bloke-core'. However, she says it is much easier for clubs and shirt manufacturers to experiment with secondary and tertiary strips as opposed to home kits, whose colour schemes tend to be viewed as sacrosanct by supporters.

The University of Leeds' senior fashion marketing lecturer also opines that sometimes organisations can be behind 'leaks' or 'drops' which can serve as late-stage market research to gauge consumer feeling. While this appears not to have been the case in the release of Leeds' home kit for the coming season, it is a tactic which could very easily be employed by clubs and manufacturers for a more controversial or left-field design in future.

Dr Grassi acknowledges it is difficult to satisfy everybody's individual desires when it comes to something as subjective as a football shirt design, but as mentioned previously, clubs and manufacturers should not stray too far from the core values attached to and embodied by their supporter base.

