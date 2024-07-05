Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United have announced their new home shirt for the upcoming 2024/25 season which will feature minority shareholder Red Bull's logo as the primary sponsor.

The Whites will benefit from the lucrative sponsorship for the foreseeable future following the energy drink giant's acquisition of a minority stake in the club earlier this year.

Leeds' long-awaited new home shirt release, manufactured by Adidas, features the traditional white base colour with blue and yellow trim around the collar and down the sleeves.

"The iconic white jersey features three blue stripes across the shoulders with matching panels that seamlessly continue onto the shorts," a Leeds press release read on Friday morning. "The home kit is completed with white and blue socks adorned with the LUFC scripture, creating a cohesive and stylish look.

"The jersey also features a Yorkshire Rose back neck sign-off that pays homage to the club and city’s history."

Leeds United’s 2025/25 kit | Leeds United

Leeds United stores are open from 9am on Friday, July 5 to fans eager to purchase the new home shirt, while season ticket holders, My Leeds priority members and My Leeds + members can purchase the kit online from 8am. It will then go on general sale from 9am to all other supporters.

Following leaks of the kit design online in recent days, some supporters have shared their thoughts on social media regarding the large Red Bull logo as the front-of-shirt sponsor, suggesting they would prefer a Red Bull logo with a different colour scheme.

Leeds' new home shirt will, however, display the widely-recognised Red Bull logo synonymous with the drinks brand. It is not the first time the Whites have had a front-of-shirt sponsor which features red as previous sponsors Red Kite, Bet24 and Packard Bell all included that particular colour in their branding.