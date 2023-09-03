Everton manager Sean Dyche has given an honest assessment of his bid to sign a Leeds United star and other targets during the summer transfer window.

The Italy international has been on Dyche’s radar in recent weeks as he looked to strengthen his squad ahead of Friday’s 11pm transfer deadline. However, the only business conducted at Goodison Park during the final 48 hours of the window were outgoing moves as Alex Iwobi joined Fulham and Neal Maupay agreed to a loan switch to former club Brentford.

Dyche has been active in the transfer market in recent weeks after concluding a reported £25million deal for Udinese striker - but other targets either moved elsewhere or remained with their current employers. Gnonto will now remain at Leeds until January at the earliest and played the entire 90 minutes of Saturday’s frustrating goalless home draw with Sheffield Wednesday after Dyche made a frank admission about the current situation at Goodison Park.

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s draw at Sheffield United, he said: ”We weren’t close enough to any situation. The truth is that, certain parameter guidelines, we are now at. The club is not in the spot it was two or three years ago, I think that has become apparent.

“(But) I have always thought you ‘manage what you can manage’ and manage the realities. They are the realities. On the other side, don’t forget, if you know the transfer window that it makes news and all that... But when everyone is fit and you look at our group, you go ‘right there’s still some very, very good players’ here and a number of them.