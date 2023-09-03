Leeds United man was wanted by overseas club as defender rejected switch

Leeds United drew 0-0 at home to Sheffield Wednesday this weekend. The Whites weren’t able to find a winner at Elland Road and were forced to settle for a point.

Daniel Farke’s side face a trip to Millwall away after the international break. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours coming out of the club...

Attacker was wanted

Freiburg failed with a late push to sign Willy Gnonto from Leeds, according to German news outlet Bild. The Italy international was the subject of interest throughout the last transfer window but ended up staying put.

The Bundesliga outift looked into a swoop for the attacker on deadline day but weren’t able to strike a deal in the end. He scored for the Whites in their recent away win at Ipswich Town and will be sticking around until January at least now after an eventul summer.

Loyal defender

Liam Cooper rejected interest from Saudi Arabia to stay at Leeds and talks over a new deal are expected in the near future, as detailed in a report by The Athletic. The Hull-born has played for the Whites since 2014 and had no intention of cutting ties with them following their relegation from the Premier League last term.

He joined from Chesterfield and has since made 266 appearances in all competitions to date, chipping in with 11 goals. The centre-back is currently out injured and will be eager to return to the action as soon as he can.

Opposition reaction

Sheffield Wednesday boss Xisco Munoz was pleased with a draw against Leeds on Saturday afternoon. The Owls have now picked up their first point since promotion from League One.

Their manager told their website: “We showed very good attention, we are thinking like a team and we played like a team. We gave 100% in all the actions and it was a very good performance today.