Leeds United are aiming for promotion to the Premier League this season under the guidance of Daniel Farke. They were beaten in the play-off final at Wembley in the last campaign by Southampton.
They won 3-0 at home to Plymouth Argyle this weekend to keep their push for the top flight on track. They have lost only once so far this term and are proving to be a tough team to beat.
Leeds are backed in large number both home and away and have one of the best fanbases outside of the Premier League. Here is a look at their average Elland Road attendance...