The average attendance for every Championship club this season and how Leeds United, Burnley and Sunderland rank

Published 3rd Nov 2024, 18:00 BST

Leeds United have returned to winning ways this weekend

Leeds United are aiming for promotion to the Premier League this season under the guidance of Daniel Farke. They were beaten in the play-off final at Wembley in the last campaign by Southampton.

They won 3-0 at home to Plymouth Argyle this weekend to keep their push for the top flight on track. They have lost only once so far this term and are proving to be a tough team to beat.

Leeds are backed in large number both home and away and have one of the best fanbases outside of the Premier League. Here is a look at their average Elland Road attendance...

11,441

1. 24. Oxford

11,441 | Getty Images

11,647

2. 23. Luton

11,647 | Getty Images

14,636

3. 22. Blackburn

14,636 | Getty Images

15,186

4. 21. Millwall

15,186 | Getty Images

15,373

5. 20. QPR

15,373 | Getty Images

15,717

6. 19. Swansea

15,717 | Getty Images

