‘That’s the problem’ - Leeds United players slammed by former midfielder

Former Leeds United midfielder Shaun Derry has questioned the commitment of some of their players. The Whites are on the verge of relegation to the Championship following their 3-1 loss away at West Ham over the weekend.

Sam Allardyce’s side are now in the drop zone along with Southampton and Leicester City and are two points from safety behind Everton going into the final day of the campaign. Next up is a home clash against Tottenham Hotspur.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds need to hope they win and the Toffees lose to AFC Bournemouth at home. Leicester have two games left against Newcastle United away and West Ham at home.

Speaking after watching his former club lose to the Hammers on Sunday afternoon, Derry said post match on BBC Radio Leeds: “Does it really mean that much to play for this club? I don’t think it does to all of them and that’s the problem. This is a club that just requires one component of many components that’s needed to play football and that’s desire.

“You’ve got to show a desire to pull on a white shirt, otherwise you’re not wanted here at the football club.”

Derry played his football at Elland Road from 2005 to 2008 and scored three goals in 73 appearances in all competitions. He also had spells at Notts County, Sheffield United, Portsmouth, Crystal Palace, QPR and Millwall before hanging up his boots back in 2015.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has since delved into the managerial game and had stints in the dugouts at Notts County and Cambridge United. The 45-year-old last worked as a coach under Patrick Viera at Selhurst Park and is currently out of the game.