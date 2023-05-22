The Whites' performance was decidedly sub-par and hope of a great escape dwindled further, particularly after Everton's late, late comeback to take a point against Wolves. Leeds now need to beat Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road on the final day and hope that Bournemouth can thwart Everton. It was once in Leeds’ own hands but now it is not.

Here's the YEP take on another painful day for Leeds in London.

Good day

Joel Robles

Had it not been for the stopper, things would have been even worse. He made some good saves and continued to show that his introduction to the side, in place of Illan Meslier, was the right call.

Rodrigo

A 13th Premier League goal of the season, a league tally he has only bettered once in his career, wasn't enough but Rodrigo's performance was so much more than that. Yes, his heavy touch cost him an earlier chance, but he ran himself into the ground and ran through the pain barrier to do so. Chased back, despite limping through plantar fasciitis and stayed on even though the discomfort was visible. No one could question his desire or commitment. To score that many goals in such a poor, struggling side, is testament to his finishing ability. Leeds must nurse him through this week, hope that he can start against Tottenham and pray that a chance, or two, fall his way.

BELL TOLLING - Leeds United are in need of a final day miracle to stay in the Premier League after another insipid display at West Ham United. Pic: Getty

Declan Rice

He might never have had an easier top flight outing. The talk, or the hope, was that Rice and co would be tired from their European exploits. He was never going to be rested, not for what is likely to be his last home outing for the Hammers, but the fact that he played to the finish and was able to play so comfortably around the Leeds midfield, was damning for the visitors. Rice didn't seem to break a sweat as he broke forward into space or broke up Leeds phases of play. He took his goal well, too. That felt inevitable.

Bad day

Leeds United

For a must-win game to go by, particularly that second half, without anything that resembled the necessary fight or performance, was a new low in a season full of them. No one tries to lose, no one tries to get relegated but no one in a Leeds shirt can look at themselves and say they did what was necessary.

Georginio Rutter

Being left on the bench while Rodrigo limped around was bad enough, but hearing Sam Allardyce then insist that there was no centre forward on the bench to replace the Spaniard must have been incredibly painful for the youngster. The manager suggested before the game that Rutter's challenge lies beyond this season, in the next one, but he might still have hoped to get a chance when the only striker on the pitch could barely run. It’s not Rutter’s fault, any of this but he is suffering as a result of the decision to sign him.

Patrick Bamford

Another injury. The forward has been horribly afflicted by such a variety of problems over the course of the past two seasons. He had been running the channels to good effect and created a chance for Rodrigo, but with all too little time elapsed he was limping off. A sad sight.

Andrea Radrizzani

Timing is everything. News of the majority owner's part in a rescue bid for stricken Serie A side Sampdoria emerged as Leeds were losing 2-1. It was not the kind of news that many Leeds fans were willing to tolerate and anger that is being sent in his direction on a now daily basis intensified.

Victor Orta

As Sam Allardyce criticised the squad depth, laying the blame for the side's defensive frailties there, and then suggested there was no centre forward on the bench, Orta's recruitment and decision-making once again came under heavy fire. The Spaniard may have exited the stage but he cannot escape the spotlight of this relegation battle. A right-back at centre-half, a centre-back in midfield, a team not good enough and a squad not deep enough.

Off-camera moments

Sonny Perkins catching up with England U19 team-mate and former West Ham colleague Divin Mubama.

Illan Meslier and Declan Rice with a fist bump as they crossed paths in the warm-up.

A big squad and staff huddle at the end of the warm-up before they ran to salute the away fans.

Luke Ayling and Crysencio Summerville leaving the ball for one another as it rolled out of play and then holding out their hands, each questioning the other as to what on earth they were doing.

A number of the team looking broken as well as beaten at full-time as they approached the away end, having sunk to their haunches at the whistle. Sam Greenwood was the first to go over and applaud the away fans, many of whom did not want to be approached. Allardyce had to prompt Willy Gnonto and Crysencio Summerville to head in that direction.