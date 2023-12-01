Leeds United have some decisions to make regarding some first team players' futures.

Leeds United's top priority this season is of course to secure promotion back up to the Premier League. The Whites are in good stead to challenge for a place in the play-offs, but a top two finish is looking to be tricky as Leicester City and Ipswich Town continue to hold their lead at the top of the table.

A lot is riding on whether Daniel Farke can guide his side to promotion or not and decisions made during the upcoming transfer windows will surely go hand-in-hand with their fate. As many as 11 players are currently out on loan and Leeds will need to make decisions on whether to keep them on the books or not.

There could also be some decisions to mull over in the new year as well. While the likes of Crysencio Summerville and Wilfried Gnonto have commanded a lot of the spotlight regarding potential January exits, there are other players whose future at Elland Road is uncertain.

Joe Gelhardt has been topic of conversation with former Leeds man Paul Robinson. The Sky Sports pundit does not want to see the 21-year-old leave the club, but the time could be dawning for him to explore other options as he continues to struggle for regular game time.

"It’s difficult for him. On a personal level he’ll want to go out and he’ll want to play, like he did last season, went out on loan, scored goals and played, and played well," Robinson told MOT Leeds News.

The ex-goalkeeper admitted his 'selfish point of view' is he would like to see Leeds keep hold of Gelhardt, but he is up against a lot of competition up front and won't want to play second fiddle after enjoying his stint last season with Sunderland, which saw him play every match after joining for the second half of the season.

"He’s at an age now where it’s not nice for him to be involved with the first team and not playing any more," Robinson continued. "When you’re a youngster and you’re making your way in the game you’re involved in the first team and playing, you’re in match-day squads and it’s all well and good, it’s a good achievement.

"But for him personally he’s at an age now where that’s not enough because of the taste of football that he had last year. For him personally he’ll be wanting to play games."