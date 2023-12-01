Leeds United's Championship promotion rivals Southampton will be without two important attacking players until the New Year, head coach Russell Martin has confirmed.

Striker Ross Stewart and Ghanaian winger Kamaldeen Sulemana will miss the Saints' festive fixture schedule as the south coast club aim to chase down third-place Leeds and the two teams currently residing in the automatic promotion places.

Stewart signed from divisional rivals Sunderland this summer where he enjoyed a purple patch in front of goal before an Achilles injury ruled him out at the beginning of the year. Despite the Scot's injury, Saints plucked him from the Stadium of Light, but Stewart will now be out of action once again, at least until 'mid-to-late January' in what Martin has described as heartbreaking news.

Sulemana, meanwhile, featured prominently in Southampton's 3-1 victory over the Whites' at St. Mary's Stadium earlier this season and has a wealth of experience in European football with former clubs FC Nordsjaelland of Denmark and French side Stade Rennais, but will play no further part this year after injuring his hamstring in midweek.

After surgery on his Achilles heel, Stewart has made just two Championship appearances in red-and-white this term, totalling 17 minutes, but will now seek the advice of a specialist on a new injury.

"Ross has worked so hard to get fit and he lands in a real compromising position late in the Huddersfield game," Martin said.

"We won’t expect him [to be back] this side of Christmas, more likely mid-to-late January. He’s seeing a specialist. We’re really heartbroken for Ross. It’s not the same injury. I feel like we haven’t rushed him, everyone’s been in agreement with the plan. It's really unfortunate and we're really disappointed."

"Kamaldeen felt his hamstring on Wednesday night, he’ll have a similar timeline to Ross," Martin added. "Two big losses but when someone gets injured it’s an opportunity for someone else. They’ll get everyone’s best care and attention."