Leeds United set stance on in-demand duo as former Whites star makes promotion claim

Leeds United have reportedly set out their stance on the future of Wilfried Gnonto and Crysencio Summerville.

Football Insider have claimed the Whites are against selling the duo during the January transfer window. Both Summerville and Gnonto are said to have attracted interest from the Premier League and around Europe in recent months and there have been suggestions a sale could be authorised to boost Daniel Farke's transfer kitty.

However, the report has revealed the Whites do not want to lose either player, despite revealing an Elland Road insider has conceded 'every player has their price'. Netherlands Under-21 star Summerville remains under contract until the summer of 2026 and Gnonto's current deal will come to an end 12 months later.

That would put the Whites in a strong position to command significant fees for either player if they were to change their stance and receive a hefty offer during the Janaury window.

Former Whites star makes bold promotion claim

Former Leeds United winger Lee Sharpe has insisted Daniel Farke's men can secure an immediate return to the Premier League - but conceded they may have to claim promotion via the Championship play-offs.

DELIGHTED: Daniel Farke has only long-term absentee Stuart Dallas unavailable to him at Leeds United

The Whites are sat eight points adrift of current leaders Leicester City and have a seven-point deficit to make up on second placed Ipswich Town ahead of Saturday's eagerly anticipated home clash with Middlesbrough.

After making significant progress under Farke after a challenging start to their first season under the former Norwich City boss, there are now high hopes Leeds can limit their stay in the second tier to a single season - and Sharpe has claimed they could succeed in their efforts and enjoy a memorable second half to the season.

He told Football League World: "I expect Leeds to get promoted. Whether they can do it via the automatic promotion positions or not is difficult.

"You see teams like Leicester – with Ipswich, Southampton and Leeds all chasing them down, you’d half expect them to drop off a little bit. Hopefully, Leeds can earn automatic promotion, but I think they’ll do it via the playoffs if they don’t.